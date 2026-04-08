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Runners during last year's mountain race in Benalmádena. SUR

Runners line up to face demanding mountain race in Benalmádena this weekend

The town is hosting the 17th Calamorro Skyrace on Saturday 11 April, a race that has established itself as a must-do event for international and national athletes

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 12:07

Benalmádena is hosting the 17th Calamorro Skyrace on Saturday 11 April, an initiative organised by the Alpine Group since 2008 and with more than 9,000 euros in prize money.

Part of the Merrell Skyrunner World Series circuit, one of the pioneering events in this discipline, this mountain race has established itself as a must-do event for international and national athletes.

The event brings together hundreds of runners on a spectacular route through the municipality’s mountain range, including an ascent of Mount Calamorro.

The competition features two race formats. The Skyrace, covering around 30 kilometres with more than 2,200 metres of elevation gain, is aimed at experienced athletes. The CxM Calamorro Open, meanwhile, offers a more accessible 12.5-kilometre route with approximately 689 metres of elevation gain, making it suitable for amateur runners.

Both the start and finish lines will be located in the area surrounding the Los Nadales fairground. From there, participants will face a demanding course along mountain trails in the Sierra de Benalmádena.

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surinenglish Runners line up to face demanding mountain race in Benalmádena this weekend

Runners line up to face demanding mountain race in Benalmádena this weekend