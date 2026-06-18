New UV warning systems installed on Torremolinos beaches

The devices are already operational on the municipality’s beaches.

Tony Bryant 18/06/2026 a las 10:42h.

Torremolinos has introduced an innovative ultraviolet radiation information system on the municipality’s beaches. This initiative combines technology, public health and tourism innovation with the aim of improving safety and enhancing the experience of both residents and visitors.

The so-called smart traffic lights provide a quick and visual indication of UV ray intensity at any given time, promoting greater awareness, prevention and safety. This measure places Torremolinos among the pioneering municipalities in the application of preventive technology along the Andalusian coastline.

These devices are already operational on the municipality’s four beaches: La Carihuela, Bajondillo, Playamar and Los Álamos. They provide real-time information on ultraviolet radiation levels through a colour-coded visual system, enabling beach users and tourists to take appropriate protective measures against sun exposure.

Beyond its technological component, the project has been developed with a clear educational and public awareness purpose. The Costa del Sol experiences high levels of ultraviolet radiation for much of the year, particularly during the spring and summer months. However, many people remain unaware of the actual risks they face or the need to adapt their protective measures according to the intensity of radiation at any given time.

Environmental and public health education tool

These smart traffic lights communicate information in a simple, immediate and easily understandable way, making them an accessible environmental and public health education tool for everyone.

The initiative aims to encourage healthy habits, promote the responsible use of sun protection and contribute to the prevention of illnesses associated with prolonged exposure to UV rays, such as sunburn, premature skin ageing and skin cancer.

The installation of these devices form part of the municipality’s strategy for the continuous improvement of beach services and the consolidation of Torremolinos as an innovative, sustainable tourist destination committed to the wellbeing of both residents and visitors.

The beaches are among the municipality’s main tourism assets and welcome hundreds of thousands of users every year. Incorporating technological solutions focused on safety and information reflects a commitment to a smarter tourism model, where technology is placed at the service of people.

This initiative is included within the tourism sustainability plan in destinations, “Torremolinos, Smart Paradise”, fully funded by the European Union through the NextGeneration funds.

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