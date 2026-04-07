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The new stairlift platform cost 18,000 euros. SUR

New stairlift platform boosts accessibility at cancer association headquarters in Benalmádena

Funded by a grant from Malaga provincial council, the new mobility aid has been installed at the AECC centre in Arroyo de la Miel to support patients with reduced mobility

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 10:29

The headquarters of the Spanish association against cancer (AECC) in Benalmádena has improved accessibility following the installation of a stairlift platform, enabling people with reduced mobility to access the different floors of the building.

The project had an estimated cost of 18,000 euros and was funded through a grant programme from Malaga provincial council aimed at third-sector organisations to support improvements and the refurbishment of their facilities.

While patients receive healthcare and psychosocial support on the ground floor, group workshops - both health-related and psychosocial - are held on the upper floors. As the building previously lacked a lift, the new equipment was installed to improve accessibility and enhance the quality of services and social support provided.

The provincial deputy for care centres, Francisco José Martín, visited the facilities on Monday, together with the President of the AECC in Malaga, Juan Carlos Martín, and the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara.

A regional hub for the Costa del Sol

The headquarters is located in a three-storey building in Arroyo de la Miel and provides services to users from municipalities with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants in the western area of the province of Malaga.

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surinenglish New stairlift platform boosts accessibility at cancer association headquarters in Benalmádena

New stairlift platform boosts accessibility at cancer association headquarters in Benalmádena