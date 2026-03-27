Motorhome owner arrested in Torremolinos for ‘stealing’ his own vehicle from police impound lot

Juan Cano Costa del Sol Friday, 27 March 2026, 12:37 Share

Local Police have arrested a man for taking his motorhome from the impound lot in Torremolinos without authorisation. They had towed the car on 17 March after catching the detainee drive under the influence of alcohol.

The incident that started this chain of events happened on the afternoon on 17 March, when the police detected that the motorhome lacked an inspection certificate and mandatory insurance.

The Local Police questioned the 39-year-old driver, who showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. The test showed a rate of 0.84 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, that is, three times over the limit (0.25, except for professional drivers and novices).

After completing the necessary paperwork, the police impounded the motorhome and let the driver go.

The police took the vehicle to a fenced-off storage facility next to the Torremolinos conference centre. The gate to the facility is locked and under video surveillance.

The next day, employees discovered that the padlock had been broken and the fence removed. Knowing exactly how many vehicles were supposed to be there, they noticed that only the motorhome in question was missing, which clearly pointed to a suspect.

According to sources, the Local Police reviewed the video surveillance recording and identified the owner of the vehicle as the alleged perpetrator of the theft.

Following a search operation, they arrested the man, this time for the crime of using violence, intimidation or force to assert one's own rights, whether real or imagined, acting outside the law. He has already been brought before the judicial authorities.