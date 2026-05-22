FreakCon's most ambitious edition ever kicks off

Gaming and pop culture comes together once again in Torremolinos on Friday (22 May) with the start of one of the most popular and eagerly ... awaited events on the calendar. The countdown is over and FreakCon Malaga 2026 promises to be very special, as it celebrates its tenth anniversary and aims to become a historic milestone.

The festival will bring together thousands of fans of manga, video games, series and cosplay at the congress centre in Torremolinos on 22, 23 and 24 May. FreakCon celebrates this year's edition with the most ambitious programme of its history: more than 600 hours of activities, concerts, competitions, immersive experiences and meetings, bringing together thousands of fans from all over the world.

The inauguration on Friday begins with a big pre-party dedicated to K-Pop and Korean culture. One of the must-see events of this edition will be the presence of actor Giancarlo Esposito, known for his roles in series such as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian. The actor will give an exclusive lecture on Sunday 24 May.

Artists and international references

He will be joined by international artists and references such as Coda, the French cosplayer Cinderys and the singer Tami Tamako. As for the national representation, illustrators, content creators and artists closely linked to the geek and comic universe will once again play an important role; Salva Espín, Pasqual Ferry, Natacha Bustos, Elesky and Papi Gavi will participate in the event.

FreakCon 2026 has also enhanced its spaces dedicated to cosplay, videogame development and immersive experiences, with official tournaments, themed contests and photocalls inspired by sagas such as Star Wars, One Piece or Alien. The programme will combine entertainment and dissemination with concerts, trivia, talks and live shows that will once again make the festival one of the most popular and mediatic events on the Costa del Sol.