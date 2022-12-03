More than half of the athletes registered for Torremolinos marathon are foreigners Runners from the UK represent the largest number of foreign athletes (38.7 per cent), followed by the Irish, Swedish, Finnish and Dutch

The Sports department at Torremolinos town hall has announced that more than 50 per cent of those registered for the next half marathon are foreigners, a figure that the council claims “reflects the cosmopolitanism, diversity and interculturality that is breathed into the race”.

More than 320 people have already registered for the sporting event, which takes place on 5 February 2023, a much higher figure than were signed up at the same time in previous editions.

Runners from the UK represent the largest number of foreign athletes (38.7 per cent), followed by the Irish, Swedish, Finnish and Dutch. Athletes registered from other countries include the US, New Zealand, Iceland, Norway, Hong Kong and Australia

One of the objectives for the next race, which will mark its 33rd year, is to increase the presence of foreign runners with the intention of promoting sports tourism in the town.

The competition will change its route next year, starting and finishing at the Picasso Cultural Centre. The race, which covers the distance of 21,097 metres, is approved by the Andalusian Athletics Federation, and anyone who wishes can take part can register on pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es/mediamaraton