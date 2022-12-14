More than 200 athletes already registered for unique indoor triathlon in Torremolinos Those wishing to participate in the endurance multisport, which takes place on Sunday 18 December must register before 2pm on Thursday 15 December

The Triatlón Indoor Ciudad de Torremolinos, the only indoor triathlon in the province, will take place in the municipal sports stadium and the Virgen del Carmen swimming pool on Sunday 18 December.

The endurance multisport competition will consist of a circuit composed of 300 metres of swimming, ten kilometres of cycling and two kilometres of running.

More than 200 athletes have already registered for the competition, which will mark its 24th year this weekend. The registration period ends on Thursday 15 December at 2pm, and those interested can sign up for the event on pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es. Registration costs 15 euros.

The competition is open to everyone, from children's category to master athletes, and trophies will be presented for the first three classified for each male and female category.

The indoor triathlon attracts athletes from all over the province, as well as from local clubs like the Club Triatlón Torremolinos, Club Deportivo Cuasicuarentones and the Club Atletismo de Torremolinos.

“The facilities at the Virgen del Carmen indoor pool allow us to present this unique triathlon in the month of December,” the councillor for Sport, Ramón Alcaide, said.