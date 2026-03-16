Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The security forces deployment in Torremolinos. Eduardo Durántez
Crime

Costa del sol crime: police arrest dangerous fugitive in large-scale operation

The Guardia Civil's elite unit has located, in the town of Torremolinos, a fugitive wanted by the French justice system

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Monday, 16 March 2026, 15:13

The Guardia Civil arrested a dangerous fugitive wanted by the French authorities in Torremolinos on Sunday morning.

The residents of the town woke up to a large-scale police deployment on 15 March. After months of work, land police patrols and helicopters joined efforts to find the fugitive, who they had located in the Costa del Sol.

The suspect is of French nationality and North African origin. The French justice system has been trying to locate and detain him for a while, considering him to be a dangerous criminal.

This operation joins a series of successful arrest stories that various units of the Spanish police have achieved.

At the end of last year, the National Police in Malaga city arrested a 51-year-old Italian citizen on suspcion of sexual assault on a minor. The Italian authorities had issued a European arrest warrant for him.

Around the same time, the National Police also arrested a 47-year-old Montenegrin fugitive in Fuengirola. He had an international arrest warrant for murder. The search was difficult, because he was reportedly using 17 different identities to evade the police.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol turns green to celebrate the Apostle of Ireland next Tuesday
  2. 2 Mijas begins work to ensure the coastline is in perfect condition for Easter
  3. 3 Marbella crime: drunk and high man steals minibus and crashes into toll barrier
  4. 4 No answers to bridge collapse that killed six in Santander
  5. 5 New pet ownership regulations and dog leash laws in Almuñécar: a guide to fines and compliance
  6. 6 Zara-owner Inditex made over 6bn in 2025
  7. 7 Traditional Malaga city bar reopens in new premises on the same site
  8. 8 Spain rules out joining any Strait of Hormuz operation for now
  9. 9 Schoolwork showcase - primary short stories
  10. 10 Schoolwork showcase- primary poems

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del sol crime: police arrest dangerous fugitive in large-scale operation

Costa del sol crime: police arrest dangerous fugitive in large-scale operation