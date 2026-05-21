A fire caused by two mobility scooters forces the evacuation of a hotel in Torremolinos

A fire on Wednesday night at Hotel Isabel - located on the seafront promenade of Torremolinos - forced the complete evacuation of the building and the relocation ... of all its guests. The fire was reported at 10pm in the reception area and had originated from two mobility scooters.

The 112 emergency service explained that due to the large smoke cloud generated, all guests had to be relocated. Firefighters from Torremolinos, 061 personnel, the Local Police and National Police were mobilised to the scene.

Firefighters working inside the hotel. (Consorcio de Bomberos.)

The fire led to four people requiring medical attention. Three of them were treated for smoke inhalation and one for a sprained ankle. The emergency services were unable to say if any of them had to be taken to a health centre. It is not yet known how many people were in the hotel at that time.

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