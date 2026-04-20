Fast-tracked repairs to tourist excursion dock in Benalmádena get underway

Tony Bryant Monday, 20 April 2026, 14:11 Share

The essential repair and adaptation of the dock where tourist boat services operate in Benalmádena marina has now begun and is expected to take approximately 60 days to complete. The project had been granted urgent authorisation by the Andalusian public ports agency (APPA) in February, which has allowed its processing and execution to be expedited.

The work, at a cost of more than 400,000 euros, responds to the need to intervene on the breakwater, which shows signs of erosion. The project was put out to tender as a result of incidents such as the one recorded on 19 January, when a section of the quay beam collapsed, although no personal injury or material damage occurred.

The aim of the work is to ensure safety in the area, the proper maintenance of its facilities and the continued service provided to residents, visitors and companies in the tourism sector.