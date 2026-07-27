Torremolinos rolls out electric tricycles and new compact sweeper to boost street cleaning in tighter areas

Torremolinos has added two electric tricycles, a compact electric utility vehicle and a high-performance road sweeper to its street cleaning fleet, as part of ... efforts to improve cleaning in areas where larger machinery struggles to operate.

The new vehicles will be deployed on streets, squares, parks, promenades and pedestrianised areas across the town, where conventional cleaning equipment faces greater mobility constraints.

The electric tricycles are designed to reduce emissions while allowing crews to empty and replace litter bins and transport refuse bags and work equipment. Each is fitted with a 250-watt electric motor, has a range of up to 60 kilometres, a tight turning circle and a protective canopy to improve working conditions during the summer months.

The compact vehicle, which runs on the same electric power system as the tricycles, measures just 1.22 metres wide and 3.7 metres long. According to the town hall, its small size and excellent manoeuvrability allow daily routes to be optimised. It has a range of up to 150 kilometres, a top speed of 71 kilometres per hour and a payload capacity of 630 kilograms, and comes with air conditioning and heating as standard.

An equipment locker has been installed behind the cab to securely store tools and other materials, while the rear features an open cargo bed with mesh side panels. The vehicle is also fitted with an electric blower and a pressure-washing unit for removing small stains from pavements, street furniture, litter bins and pedestrian walkways.

The new road sweeper, meanwhile, is notable for its suction efficiency and low running costs. It has a five-cubic-metre stainless steel hopper, large-diameter front brushes and a panoramic high-visibility cab.

Indirect management

The investment comes a year after the town hall decided to outsource its street cleaning service, arguing that the model would be more efficient and financially sustainable than continuing to operate it directly through Litosa, the municipal cleaning company.

Under the new arrangement, the service will be delivered through a public service contract, although the council, rather than the contractor, will continue to collect payment for the service.

The council estimates the outsourced model will cost around 15.75 million euros, compared with 17.89 million euros if the service remained with Litosa. Based on 2024 figures, staffing costs alone are projected to fall from 12.15 million euros to 9.63 million euros.