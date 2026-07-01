Culture returns to the streets of Benalmádena throughout July and August

Tony Bryant 01/07/2026 Actualizado a las 12:31h.

Plaza Austria in Benalmádena will host the launch event for the 'culture in the street 2026' programme on Friday 3 July, with the main attraction being a live performance by Sótano Sur. Starting at 10.30pm, the band will give a free concert featuring their show, 'The golden age of Spanish pop', as part of their current Abracadabra tour.

The concert will serve as the official launch of a new edition of the programme organised by the town hall to bring live music, cinema and circus performances to public spaces, parks and beaches across the municipality throughout the summer.

The initiative aims to make culture accessible to both residents and visitors in Benalmádena Costa, Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Pueblo.

Featuring a total of 12 events between 21 July and 7 August, the schedule has been arranged to coincide with the period between the end of the Veladilla del Carmen celebrations and the start of the Virgen de la Cruz fair in Benalmádena Pueblo, providing a varied cultural programme throughout the summer evenings.