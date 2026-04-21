Cudeca opens registration for its annual fundraising walkathon

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 15:07 Share

The March for Cudeca Walkathon 2026 has been scheduled to take place on Saturday 23 May, an initiative that aims to maximise impact and raise awareness in support of palliative care.

Organised by the Benalmádena-based cancer association, this year’s event has been moved to the fairground in Arroyo de la Miel, a larger venue than previously used that will accommodate more participants.

Under the slogan ‘Walk to care at the end of life’, the day will begin at 9.30am with a warm-up exercise, before participants embark on the seven-kilometre walk at 10.30am.

This event has become a popular participatory occasion and attendees will be able to enjoy a full programme of charity activities, including live music, a fundraising bar, a charity raffle, a Holi colour party and a community paella.

Marisa Martín, Medical Director of the Cudeca Foundation, said, “The Cudeca march is an opportunity for society to actively engage in palliative care. Taking part is much more than walking: it is about accompanying, supporting and making it possible for us to continue caring for those who need it most.”

Registration is now open online via the Entradium platform, with a fee of 12 euros for adults and eight euros for children. Registration includes a welcome pack with a T-shirt, water, fruit and Holi powder.

Cudeca said the funds raised will help continue providing free, professional palliative care to people with cancer and other advanced illnesses, as well as comprehensive support for their families at one of the most difficult times in their lives. In 2025, the foundation cared for 1,950 people and supported nearly 2,400 family members.