El Corte Inglés to reopen in Torremolinos with a supermarket and its low-cost clothing brand Unit

It's all go-go-go at the El Corte Inglés store in Torremolinos, located at the strategic junction of Avenida Benyamina and Calle de ... la Cruz, on the way to Playamar.

Company sources explained that, after closing last year, business is about to resume and the retailed is currently focused on preparations to raise those shutters again at this prime location on the Costa del Sol.

Work is underway both inside and outside the building, to the curiosity of passing pedestrians and drivers. A discreet sign indicates the department store group's intentions, pending the final signage being added to the building.

Outlet

Until its recent temporary closure, the premises housed one of the retailer's outlet stores, similar to those in Mijas and Málaga Nostrum. With the reopening in Torremolinos, plans have changed and the business will be dedicated to a supermarket on the ground floor, as confirmed by El Corte Inglés sources, while the upper floor will house one of the Spanish retail giant's outlet stores, known as Unit.

This will combine the previous uses for the store, which included a Supercor and a division dedicated to selling surplus stock, past season collections and discontinued items from leading brands. This time, however, fashion will be the main focus.

El Corte Inglés announced that the new supermarket will begin serving the public with pre-approved discounts on some 1,300 items. It will also feature a fresh produce section and ready meals, in line with other food retail chains.

There will also be a collection point for those who shop online and then just do pick-ups. This option is also available for other types of orders.

Clothing

Unit is a brand of the El Corte Inglés group. It offers specific collections for children, women and men, including lingerie, footwear and accessories. It aims to provide fashionable basics at consistently competitive prices, thereby entering into market competition with Primark and Lefties.

The company has also announced that the store is tentatively scheduled to reopen on 18 June. They explained that the workforce will consist of approximately 50 employees, with seasonal additions, such as the one planned for the reopening that will coincide with the peak summer influx of visitors to this Costa del Sol town, which could be around half a dozen extra staff. In total, during peak periods, the store will employ around 65 people.

65 Employees They explained that the workforce will consist of approximately 50 employees, with seasonal additions, such as the one planned for the reopening that coincides with the peak summer influx of visitors to this Costa del Sol town, which could be around half a dozen new staff. In total, during peak periods, the store will employed around 65 people

Opening hours will generally be from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00am to 9:30pm. Still, it should be noted that Torremolinos, like other places along the Costa del Sol, is classified as a 'zone of high tourist influx' (ZGAT), which allows local businesses, large supermarkets and shopping centres to adapt their opening hours with greater flexibility, enabling them to operate continuously and on Sundays and public holidays during peak periods.

At the beginning of the year, El Corte Inglés launched its recruitment scheme to hire professionals for the kitchen and ready meals, checkout and restocking departments, as well as the meat, fish, deli and other fresh produce sections.

This El Corte Inglés store in Torremolinos opened its doors way back in 2003.