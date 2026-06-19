El Corte Inglés creates 50 jobs with its reopening in Torremolinos

El Corte Inglés has held a reopening ceremony for its renovated store in Torremolinos, which has been in operation since 2003.

The premises, situated at ... the junction of Avenida Benyamina and Calle de la Cruz, on the road to Playamar, is reopening following renovation and modernisation work on the premises, which previously housed an El Corte Inglés Outlet.

This project necessitated the closure of the shop during the last financial year so as not to interfere with the construction work.

In this new phase, the building houses a supermarket on the ground floor and, on the upper floor, a Unit store – the company’s own brand specialising in men’s, women’s and children’s fashion, sportswear and footwear; a combination that makes it the first venture of its kind in Andalucia, the company said.

The reopening included an official visit by the mayor, Margarita del Cid, who was accompanied on a tour of the various sections by Eduardo Barrero, head of institutional relations and communications at El Corte Inglés in Malaga.

More than 50 staff

“There are more than 50 staff members at this centre, 35 of whom are from Torremolinos,” said Barrero, referring to the staff who will serve customers at the two businesses located in the building, following a refurbishment project, which, as he pointed out, has received full support from the town hall.

Seasonal staff are also planned, with new recruits expected, bringing the total number of employees to 65 during the busiest periods.

“This opening signifies a commitment to Torremolinos by a well-known and prestigious brand”

“This opening signifies a commitment by a well-known and prestigious brand to Torremolinos,” siad the mayor, who emphasised the “quality and service” resulting from the department store giant’s investment in the town, coupled, as she put it, with a commitment to boosting local employment.

“Expectations were high, and I think we’ve met them all,” Del Cid said.

Launch promotion

From 18 June, customers visiting El Corte Inglés in Torremolinos will find a range of fresh, frozen and chilled grocery products; it also features staffed bakery and patisserie counters and ready-made meals, as well as home delivery and ‘Click & Car’ collection – that is, customers can drive to the shop to collect their order after placing it online.

In addition, the company has introduced a launch promotion until 21 June, under which customers will receive vouchers worth ten euros for every purchase made, redeemable on purchases of 60 euros or more between 22 June and 15 July.

As for Unit, it is a range from El Corte Inglés designed to "combine comfort, functionality and the latest trends", with garments "designed to dress the whole family at any time of day"; it also offers an online ordering service for collection from a designated counter.

Timetable

Opening hours will be from Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 9.30pm, although Torremolinos, like other parts of the Costa del Sol, is classified as a 'high tourist traffic area (ZGAT). This allows local businesses, large supermarkets and shopping centres to adjust their opening hours with considerable flexibility, enabling them to operate without interruption, including on Sundays and public holidays, during key periods.

At the start of the year, El Corte Inglés launched a recruitment drive for staff in the kitchen and ready-meals departments, the checkout and restocking teams, as well as the butcher’s, fishmonger’s, delicatessen and fruit and vegetable sections.

Until its recent temporary closure, the premises was one of the retailer’s outlet stores, like those in Mijas and Málaga Nostrum. With the reopening, the centre’s previous uses are being combined: it previously housed a Supercor and also operated a section dedicated to the sale of surplus stock, past-season collections and discontinued items from leading brands.

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