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Collision between two vehicles causes five-kilometre tailbacks on the A-7 in Benalmádena

The accident happened at kilometre 1,002 on the Malaga-bound carriageway this Tuesday morning

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 10:13

A collision between two vehicles on the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway has caused tailbacks of up to five kilometres this Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on the Malaga-bound carriageway at the height of the morning rush hour.

According to the emergency services the collision took place at around 8.30 am at kilometre point 1,002.

The Guardia Civil and road maintenance workers were called to the scene. By 9.20am the vehicles involved in the collision (a car and a van) had already been moved from the central lane, where the accident took place.

However, the traffic jam remained between kilometre points 1,002 and 1,007, as confirmed by the traffic management centre. The 112 emergency services stated that the no one was injured in the accident.

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surinenglish Collision between two vehicles causes five-kilometre tailbacks on the A-7 in Benalmádena

Collision between two vehicles causes five-kilometre tailbacks on the A-7 in Benalmádena