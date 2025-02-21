Casa de María Barrabino: a Torremolinos mansion about to be reborn

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 21 February 2025, 12:18 Compartir

Passersby are unaware of the debris that lies behind the whitewashed fence of this 19th-century house that was once lived in by one of the most important and benevolent families of Torremolinos. Kitchenware, furniture and even a toilet are among the rubbish which welcome visitors to the house of María Barrabino. Located in the central Plaza Costa del Sol, on the corner of Calle María Barrabino, the plot is at the foot of a fabulous mural of Brigitte Bardot by Nesui SRC.

The artwork dedicated to the French actress’s stay on the Costa del Sol for the filming of The Night Heaven Fell is definitely an attraction but nothing compares to the experience of entering the building. The sand-coloured façade looks splendid, and is divided into columns, the central one with a pediment, iron grilles and balconies.

But you only have to get a little closer to get an idea of the state of neglect of the house. It’s not just the rubbish and weeds, the whole thing needs to be revamped to prevent it from disappearing forever.

The family, who commissioned the house in the 19th century from architect Geronimo Cuervo, lived there until 1997. Closed and neglected, it took 20 years for the local council to acquire it and, in 2019, it was necessary to undertake works to prevent the roof from collapsing. It is perfectly visible what was done then, a thick beam now supports one of the bays of the roof. If it had continued to fall, the staircase underneath would have been destroyed. The staircase is not in perfect condition either and where there should have been a handrail, supporting props have now been placed.

In fact, these props are on the ground floor in their dozens to prevent the upper floor from giving way. Walking among the metal structures that keep the mansion standing, one can see some of the original architectural elements that have stood the test of time.

Mosaic tiles and frescoes appear on the walls and ceilings, although most are almost completely erased, and the woodwork has been devoured by termites. There is no risk of collapse, but it is necessary to tread with caution, due to the lack of maintenance of the building.

In some corners, windows and other features are less damaged. There are also clues that remind us that the building was, in its day, a place full of life, such as a rare push-button light switch on the wall of what was once a master bedroom, with magnificent views of Calle San Miguel. Or there is the small window in one of the ground floor rooms, which connected what seems to be the kitchen with a living room.

On the outside, hidden under the weeds, there are cobblestones marking a path, another sign that this building is nearly two centuries old. It is not surprising that the Junta de Andalucía’s catalogue of architectural heritage refers to the house in this way as “one of the few remaining residential buildings of the nineteenth-century bourgeoisie in Torremolinos”. It says, “The aesthetic taste is a faithful reflection of an architecture that combines tradition with new ornamental elements.

EU grant

A tour of the house in its current state offers a unique opportunity before its renovation. The project is now being commissioned by the town hall and is subject to tight deadlines set by the European Union grant awarded for the work.

It is expected to cost 2.5 million euros, of which Brussels is providing 65% within the framework of the government’s programme to promote the energy rehabilitation of public buildings. The phase for receiving bids for this work ended on 12 February after guided visits were organised for the bidders, with the aim of getting to know this asset first hand.

Two firms have bid for the contract and once this has been awarded, the firm has to work quickly, as the municipal commitment is that the work must be completed before 26 February 2026. It is hoped to combine energy efficiency and accessibility with the conservation of the essence of this historic home.

The local government team explains that this is neither a “threatening nor destructive” project for this heritage site and that it considers it as necessary both for the replacement of “structural elements that cannot be preserved for safety reasons”.