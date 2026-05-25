Burning vehicle causes ten kilometres of tailbacks on the A-7 towards Malaga

A burning vehicle has caused long tailbacks on the A-7 in Malaga province this Monday afternoon. A vehicle burst into flames at around 3. ... 40pm near Torremolinos, in an accident involving three cars, according to initial reports. The fire brigade, Guardia Civil, National and Local Police as well as road maintenance attended the scene.

The most affected vehicle was burnt out, although fortunately no personal injuries were reported. It has now been removed, but the effects of the accident, which occurred at kilometre point 1.001, continued to affect traffic after that time.

According to sources at the traffic management centre (Centro de Gestión de Tráfico), there were initial traffic jams of up to ten kilometres (on the Almeria-bound carriageway) between kilometre points 1011.2 and 1001.19, between Fuengirola and Torremolinos. By six o'clock in the evening, the tailbacks had reduced to around three kilometres.

Traffic jams in Cártama

There were also traffic complications on Monday afternoon on the A-357, where a collision between two vehicles at kilometre point 60, in the municipality of Cártama, also caused traffic jams. These were initially two kilometres long but then increased to the stretches between kilometre points 49 and 45.5 and between 41.5 and 45.5.

Also this Monday evening traffic has been affected by the usual hold-ups in San Pedro Alcántara in both directions, according to the traffic authority..