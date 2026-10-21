Blanca Troughton from Torremolinos lends her name to Spanish Astronomy Outreach Awards

The Federation of Astronomical Associations of Spain (FAAE) has renamed its national awards for the popularisation of astronomy. As decided at the 27th National Astronomy ... Congress (CEA 2026), organised by the Sabadell Astronomy Group, the accolades will henceforth be known as the Blanca Troughton Awards.

The decision pays tribute to the Torremolinos resident, who spent her career as a mathematics teacher at Los Manantiales Secondary School and previously headed the Málaga Astronomy Society, as well as the Andalusian and Spanish national federations for the discipline.

Her dedication to raising awareness of the universe extends to her artistic work as a painter. Her artworks maintain a rigorous scientific foundation reflected in her choice of colour palettes and references to celestial structures and evolutionary stages of the heavens.

This scientific approach to art has led to her participation in exhibitions and projects including 'Artist4SDGs' in Benalmádena, the 'Jornadas DDD' at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, Galería Origen in the Spanish capital, and exhibitions in Oklahoma City.

The federation highlighted her legacy during the formal announcement: "The decision to name these awards after Blanca Troughton is a tribute to her career and her commitment to popularising astronomy, linking her name to the many people who work to bring the universe closer to society and to make astronomy a tool for knowledge, education and public engagement."

Amateur astronomy plays a crucial role in promoting scientific literacy through public observation sessions, talks, workshops and collaborative educational projects.

"Astronomy clubs bring the universe closer to thousands of people and help to foster a society with a greater interest in science," the federation emphasised. "With this new name, the FAAE’s public outreach awards not only recognise individual and collective achievements, but also pay tribute to a way of understanding astronomy: a science that sparks questions, generates enthusiasm and has the greatest impact when shared."

The presentation at the congress served "to announce an initiative aimed at perpetuating the name of Blanca Troughton in the field of astronomy outreach." From the next edition onwards, the biennial accolades presented at the national conference will be officially designated the 'Blanca Troughton Science Communication Awards'.

Expressing her gratitude for the gesture, Troughton highlighted the broader significance of the recognition: "The awards are named after women in a field where female participation does not exceed 26 per cent."

Tributes continued on stage during the Sabadell conference. Addressing Troughton, congress organisers remarked: "All of us who form part of this community involved in astronomy in any of its many aspects – outreach, education, observations, collaborations, organising activities, and promoting astronomy, whether from an amateur or professional perspective – owe a debt of gratitude to Blanca, who, for many years, has been contributing to these tasks and to the strengthening and organisation of this community.

"Her first six years as president of the federation deserve special mention, as do all her earlier efforts in establishing it."

National award recipients announced

The congress also announced this year's award winners. In the 'lifetime achievement' category, awards were presented to Leonor Ana Hernández, of the Complutense Astronomy Society, and Carles Puncernau i Ferrer, of the Astrobanyoles Astronomy Society.

In the category for best 'Project developed by a group or team', the award went to the organisers of the 'Balloon Probe Mission', an initiative developed to coincide with the Iberian Eclipse Trio.