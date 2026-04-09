Benalmádena’s strategic plan progress reviewed by smart tourist destination monitoring committee The panel examined progress since the DTI distinction was awarded in May 2025, including the findings of the diagnostic assessment and the action plan designed to transform the destination

The meeting was held at the town hall this week.

Tony Bryant Thursday, 9 April 2026, 15:54 Share

The monitoring committee for the smart tourist destination (DTI) project held a meeting with Benalmádena town hall this week to reveiw progress on the municipality’s strategic plan, which focuses on innovation, sustainability and boosting tourism competitiveness.

The town is now in the execution and monitoring phase of the plan, with full implementation expected over the next two years.

Committee members examined progress since the DTI distinction was awarded in May 2025, including the findings of the diagnostic assessment and the action plan designed to transform the destination.

Departments presented their work to date across key areas such as the urban agenda, the tourism sustainability plan, the adoption of new technological solutions and environmental protection initiatives. Collectively, the council said that these efforts are positioning Benalmádena as a leading smart tourist destination.