Benalmádena registers a magnitude 3.3 earthquake

It was recorded at 5.03am this Friday, 28 July, at a depth of 56 kilometres in the Costa del Sol holiday resort

SUR

Benalmádena

Friday, 28 July 2023, 08:09

Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 with its epicentre in the Costa del Sol holiday resort of Benalmádena in the early hours of this Friday, 28 July. No incidents have been reported.

According to the information on the IGN website, the earthquake was recorded at 5.03am with the epicentre at a depth of 56 kilometers.

No incidents have been reported.

