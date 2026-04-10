Benalmádena promotes healthy lifestyle habits with 41st bicycle day initiative Held on Sunday 19 April, the Fiesta de la Bicicleta aims to raise awareness of the use of sustainable modes of transport

Tony Bryant Friday, 10 April 2026, 14:05 Share

Benalmádena hosts the 41st bicycle day initiative on Sunday 19 April, a well-established event in town’s sporting calendar.

This initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyle habits and the use of sustainable modes of transport, while reinforcing the recreational nature of physical sports activity among youngsters.

The event is free and open to both residents and visitors. As in previous years, prizes supplied by the event’s sponsors will be offered for those that participate in fancy dress and also for the best decorated bicycle.

The cyclists will depart from the sports complex in Arroyo de la Miel sports centre at 10am, with two routes adapted for different ages: an 8.6-kilometre urban route and a track-based route designed for younger children.

Sports councillor Alejandro Carretero, said, “This activity is one of the most eagerly awaited by families in the municipality, as it combines sport, leisure and participation in a safe, non-competitive environment.”