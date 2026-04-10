Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Participants of a previous bicycle day in Benalmádena. SUR

Benalmádena promotes healthy lifestyle habits with 41st bicycle day initiative

Held on Sunday 19 April, the Fiesta de la Bicicleta aims to raise awareness of the use of sustainable modes of transport

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 10 April 2026, 14:05

Benalmádena hosts the 41st bicycle day initiative on Sunday 19 April, a well-established event in town’s sporting calendar.

This initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyle habits and the use of sustainable modes of transport, while reinforcing the recreational nature of physical sports activity among youngsters.

The event is free and open to both residents and visitors. As in previous years, prizes supplied by the event’s sponsors will be offered for those that participate in fancy dress and also for the best decorated bicycle.

The cyclists will depart from the sports complex in Arroyo de la Miel sports centre at 10am, with two routes adapted for different ages: an 8.6-kilometre urban route and a track-based route designed for younger children.

Sports councillor Alejandro Carretero, said, “This activity is one of the most eagerly awaited by families in the municipality, as it combines sport, leisure and participation in a safe, non-competitive environment.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga travel: Ryanair connects Costa del Sol with 91 cities this summer
  2. 2 Malaga entrepreneur wins fight to quash incorrect A-7 speed camera fines
  3. 3 Malaga interior areas register 60mm of rain
  4. 4 Spanish police report: Adamuz rail tracks broke day before fatal crash
  5. 5 Malaga suffers serious traffic disruption due to sinkhole on A-357 near El Clínico hospital
  6. 6 Malaga under province-wide warning for heavy rain from midnight
  7. 7 Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre
  8. 8 High stakes and highland heifers: why Spain's Picos de Europa are (officially) the world's most beautiful region
  9. 9 Kategora Oceanika welcomes potential investors to view its hotel apartments in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Mijas requests transport ministry to install suicide prevention measures on A-7 overpasses

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena promotes healthy lifestyle habits with 41st bicycle day initiative

Benalmádena promotes healthy lifestyle habits with 41st bicycle day initiative