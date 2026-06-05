Benalmádena preserves its cultural identity with a series of new murals

A section of the new mural being created in Plaza Pueblosol.

Tony Bryant 05/06/2026 a las 12:48h.

Benalmádena will soon have a new mural that is part of a project that highlights the identity and cultural heritage of the Costa del Sol town. Funded through the tourism sustainability plans in destinations (PSTD), the mural is being created by Guillermo José Paz (‘Nesui’) and Antonio López Caro (‘Badicoloreando’).

The piece is being installed in Plaza Pueblosol and celebrates the history of Arroyo de la Miel through a series of recreated historical photographs. The mural uses colours inspired by the tones of the original photographs, enhancing the evocative nature of the project, which aims to bring local history closer to residents and visitors through urban art.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, visited the new artwork on Thursday, a piece that will feature well-known residents and iconic local images, such as the opening of Tivoli, the old railway station, Plaza de España, the traditional San Juan procession and the church of the Immaculate Conception.

“This mural will serve as a permanent tribute to the people, places and memories that have shaped Arroyo de la Miel, helping to preserve the municipality’s collective memory for future generations,” the mayor said.

Local associations and community groups pose in front of another new mural in Arroyo de la Miel. (SUR)

The visit followed a gathering at the Casa de la Cultura, where local associations and community groups posed in front of another recently created mural of Pablo Picasso, the work of Alejandro Tardío, ‘Décima’.

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