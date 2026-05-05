Benalmádena port approves 3.6-million-euro refurbishment project

The board of directors of Puerto Deportivo de Benalmádena has held a meeting in which important measures aimed at the modernisation and improvement of the marina were approved, with a total cost exceeding 3.6 million euros (excluding VAT).

One of the main agreements was the approval of the tender specifications for the comprehensive refurbishment of the nautical centre, a strategic project that will enable these facilities to be fully adapted to the current needs of the nautical sector and improve the services provided to users and professionals.

During the same session, the tender specifications were also approved for the project to strengthen the port’s electrical infrastructure and ensure a more efficient and safer power supply.

The tender specifications for the supply and installation of new access control barriers was also approved, with the aim of improving security systems and regulating access to the port facilities.

In addition, the contract for drafting the project for containment and breakwater works in the area surrounding the port entrance was awarded, which is intended to strengthen the port’s protection against storms and improve operational conditions.

During the session, other economic and organisational matters were also addressed, such as the preparation of the annual accounts for the 2025 financial year, the regularisation of accounting balances and various issues relating to the entity’s internal management.