 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Benalmadena Torremolinos

Animal welfare

Benalmádena pledges continued support for Fidelio until new animal welfare centre is completed

The council has extended the current agreement to allow the animal protection association to remain at its current premises until the new animal welfare facility is ready for use

Añádenos en Google
Mayor Juan Antonio Lara during the signing of the agreement.
Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena town hall has signed an extension to the agreement between the council and the Fidelio animal protection association ensuring that the organisation can remain at its current premises until the new animal welfare and protection centre has been fully completed and is ready for use.

The council said the agreement provides the association with security and stability while work continues on the future animal protection centre, a facility that will “meet the municipality's current needs”.

The signing was attended by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, animal welfare councillor Áurea Peralta and the President of Fidelio, Hellen Williams.

Related story

"This agreement shows that we honour our commitments and work responsibly to guarantee the continuity of the invaluable work carried out by Fidelio. Their relocation will only take place once the new centre has been fully completed and meets all the necessary requirements. The new facilities will enable us to further improve the care and welfare of animals, always working hand in hand with the association," explained the mayor.

Lara said that while the planning process of the new centre continues to move forward, both parties will continue to collaborate on public awareness campaigns and initiatives promoting responsible pet adoption, “with the shared aim of safeguarding the welfare of the animals cared for by Fidelio”.

Access the dedicated Benalmádena and Torremolinos news feed

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Benalmádena pledges continued support for Fidelio until new animal welfare centre is completed

[]

Benalmádena pledges continued support for Fidelio until new animal welfare centre is completed