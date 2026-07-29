Benalmádena pledges continued support for Fidelio until new animal welfare centre is completed

Tony Bryant 29/07/2026 a las 10:27h.

Benalmádena town hall has signed an extension to the agreement between the council and the Fidelio animal protection association ensuring that the organisation can remain at its current premises until the new animal welfare and protection centre has been fully completed and is ready for use.

The council said the agreement provides the association with security and stability while work continues on the future animal protection centre, a facility that will “meet the municipality's current needs”.

The signing was attended by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, animal welfare councillor Áurea Peralta and the President of Fidelio, Hellen Williams.

"This agreement shows that we honour our commitments and work responsibly to guarantee the continuity of the invaluable work carried out by Fidelio. Their relocation will only take place once the new centre has been fully completed and meets all the necessary requirements. The new facilities will enable us to further improve the care and welfare of animals, always working hand in hand with the association," explained the mayor.

Lara said that while the planning process of the new centre continues to move forward, both parties will continue to collaborate on public awareness campaigns and initiatives promoting responsible pet adoption, “with the shared aim of safeguarding the welfare of the animals cared for by Fidelio”.

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