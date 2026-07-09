Benalmádena mayor meets El Carranque residents to discuss community issues and investment plans

Tony Bryant 09/07/2026 a las 14:46h.

The Mayor Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, met with residents of the El Carranque district of Arroyo de la Miel on Wednesday to discuss local concerns and outline future investment plans for the neighbourhood. The meeting formed part of the council's plan to maintain close contact with residents and ensure their priorities help shape local decision-making.

The mayor highlighted a number of improvements already undertaken in neighbourhood, including upgraded LED street lighting, improved road signage, a new outdoor fitness park and measures to recover a previously occupied property that had generated long-standing problems for nearby residents.

Lara informed residents of major projects planned under the municipality's integrated action plan (PAI), including the partial pedestrianisation of El Carranque, upgrades to public facilities, the refurbishment of the Arroyo de la Miel sports complex, improvements to the Carola III community centre and the modernisation of the Pueblosol social services facilities.

The plan also includes measures to support the local economy through the digitalisation of small and medium-sized businesses in the ‘open shopping centre’, alongside training programmes for businesses and self-employed professionals.

Access the dedicated Benalmádena and Torremolinos news feed