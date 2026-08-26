Benalmádena launches three-million-euro road resurfacing plan

The tender is being conducted under an urgent open procedure.

Tony Bryant 26/08/2026 a las 13:28h.

Benalmádena council has launched a three-million-euro tender for its road surfacing plan, which will see improvements carried out along 10.5 kilometres of roads across the municipality. The project will cover more than 62,000 square metres of road surface and has an estimated completion period of 90 days.

Malaga provincial council is contributing 700,000 euros through the PAEM programme.

Councillor for roads and public work José Luis Bergillos said the project was the third resurfacing plan launched during the current term of office, describing it as a major investment in improving road safety, mobility and the condition of local streets.

The tender is being conducted under an urgent open procedure, with companies able to submit bids electronically until 15 September.

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