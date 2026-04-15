Benalmádena to host awareness event to support motor neuron disease sufferers Held at the Los Nadales fairground on Saturday 18 April, the event is organised by the Lucha por la Vida association and will combine food, live music and activities for all ages

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 15:34 Share

Benalmádena is hosting the Festival Gastronómico Benal-ELA on Saturday 18 April, a charitable initiative with the aim of raising funds and awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Held at the Los Nadales fairground from 12.30pm until 11pm, the event is organised by the Lucha por la Vida (fight for life) association and will combine food, live music and activities for all ages.

Festivities councillor Yolanda Peña, who was accompanied during the presentation by the president of the organising association, Juan Carrasco, said that events like this are an example of how local associations and residents come together in support of social causes.

“We want to encourage solidarity with people living with ALS and their families. Thanks to the involvement of groups, associations and residents, we are able to raise awareness of a condition that requires greater support and research,” she said.

According to data from the regional ALS association, it is estimated that around 110 people in the Malaga province suffer with ALS, a motor neuron disease caused by the progressive loss of neurons.