Benalmádena flamenco festival returns for 23rd year

This year's festival presents one of Malaga province’s most distinctive musical traditions.

Tony Bryant 02/09/2026 a las 12:07h.

Benalmádena flamenco festival at a glance

Where and when: Saturday, September 12, at 9:00 PM

Location: Los Nadales fairground, Benalmádena.

Headline artists: Raíces de Almogía (verdiales), Antonio de Verónica (dance), and Juanfra Carrasco (singing).

Benalmádena is hosting the 23rd ‘El Quejigal’ flamenco festival on Saturday 12 September, an event bringing together leading performers and traditional Malaga music.

The festival begins at 9pm at the Los Nadales fairground, with performances from the Raíces de Almogía verdiales group, Antonio de Verónica and Juanfra Carrasco.

Councillor for culture Jésica Trujillo said the event reflected Benalmádena’s long-standing commitment to preserving and promoting flamenco.

This year’s festival will feature the Raíces de Almogía verdiales group for the first time, showcasing one of Malaga province’s most distinctive musical traditions.

The evening will continue with a performance by the Malaga dancer Antonio de Verónica, before Extremadura singer Juanfra Carrasco takes to the stage. A disciple of the Triana school, Carrasco is regarded as one of the emerging names on the flamenco scene.

The festival is part of a wider programme of flamenco events organised throughout the year by the town hall in collaboration with the La Repompa flamenco club, including Semana de Flamenca in November and the Benalmádena flamenco guitar festival in April.

The El Quejigal festival has previously featured acclaimed artists including singers Arcángel and Rancapino Chico, and dancers Pepe Torres and Ana Pastrana.

Trujillo invited residents and visitors to attend the event and “enjoy an evening celebrating flamenco, our roots and an essential part of Andalusian culture”.

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