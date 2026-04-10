Benalmádena fire destroys ten vehicles and forces residents to evacuate

José Carlos García Benalmádena Friday, 10 April 2026, 13:54 Share

A fire in the early hours of Friday morning spread panic among residents of Calle Bajondillo in Benalmádena's Arroyo de la Miel area, forcing the evacuation of four households. The blaze, the origin of which remains unknown, destroyed ten vehicles—comprising seven motorcycles, two cars, and a van—and damaged two commercial premises.

The fire broke out at approximately 4.45am on Calle Bajondillo, a narrow link between Avenida Ciudad and Calle Vega. The street is barely wide enough for a single parked car and a passing vehicle.

Taking advantage of a setback in the road, residents had parked seven motorcycles directly against their homes, with only a few centimetres of space between the vehicles. The fire completely destroyed these motorcycles before spreading to other cars parked nearby.

The flames also reached two adjacent business establishments, while the intense heat caused the windows of several nearby houses to shatter.

According to a statement from the town hall, there were no injuries "thanks to the swift action of the Local Police and firefighters". The National Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the fire was accidental or intentional. Forensic investigators have already examined the scene and gathered evidence.

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