Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of burning motorcycles the Local Police in Benalmádena shared. SUR
112 incident

Benalmádena fire destroys ten vehicles and forces residents to evacuate

Quick action by firefighters prevented injuries in Arroyo de la Miel after flames from burning motorcycles spread to nearby homes and businesses

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Friday, 10 April 2026, 13:54

A fire in the early hours of Friday morning spread panic among residents of Calle Bajondillo in Benalmádena's Arroyo de la Miel area, forcing the evacuation of four households. The blaze, the origin of which remains unknown, destroyed ten vehicles—comprising seven motorcycles, two cars, and a van—and damaged two commercial premises.

The fire broke out at approximately 4.45am on Calle Bajondillo, a narrow link between Avenida Ciudad and Calle Vega. The street is barely wide enough for a single parked car and a passing vehicle.

Taking advantage of a setback in the road, residents had parked seven motorcycles directly against their homes, with only a few centimetres of space between the vehicles. The fire completely destroyed these motorcycles before spreading to other cars parked nearby.

The flames also reached two adjacent business establishments, while the intense heat caused the windows of several nearby houses to shatter.

According to a statement from the town hall, there were no injuries "thanks to the swift action of the Local Police and firefighters". The National Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the fire was accidental or intentional. Forensic investigators have already examined the scene and gathered evidence.

.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga travel: Ryanair connects Costa del Sol with 91 cities this summer
  2. 2 Malaga entrepreneur wins fight to quash incorrect A-7 speed camera fines
  3. 3 Malaga interior areas register 60mm of rain
  4. 4 Spanish police report: Adamuz rail tracks broke day before fatal crash
  5. 5 Malaga suffers serious traffic disruption due to sinkhole on A-357 near El Clínico hospital
  6. 6 Malaga under province-wide warning for heavy rain from midnight
  7. 7 Malaga police identify vandal suspected of spraying graffiti in historic centre
  8. 8 High stakes and highland heifers: why Spain's Picos de Europa are (officially) the world's most beautiful region
  9. 9 Kategora Oceanika welcomes potential investors to view its hotel apartments in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Mijas requests transport ministry to install suicide prevention measures on A-7 overpasses

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena fire destroys ten vehicles and forces residents to evacuate

Benalmádena fire destroys ten vehicles and forces residents to evacuate