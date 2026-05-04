Age Concern installs new community defibrillator outside Benalmádena pharmacy

Tony Bryant 04/05/2026 a las 14:49h.

As part of its ongoing partnership with the Save a Life campaign, Age Concern Fuengirola/Mijas/Benalmadena has installed a second community defibrillator on the Costa del Sol. The new life-saving device, which is located outside the Bonanza pharmacy in Calle Silvestre, Benalmádena Costa, was made possible thanks to funds raised during the charity’s successful gala dinner held late last year.

This second installation (the first was installed in Los Boliches earlier this year) was celebrated on Monday alongside volunteers and members of the Benalmádena drop-in centre, where attendees wore red knitted hearts specially created for the occasion by long-time supporters, the Knit and Natter group.

The event was attended by outgoing president Linda Ewen and secretary Michelle Greenwood, along with newly elected president Sue Pithouse and secretary Lorraine Smart.

A spokesperson said: “Looking ahead, the charity is focused on expanding its impact through the Save a Life campaign. As part of this initiative, our first CPR training course is scheduled to take place on Thursday 7 May, aiming to equip more members of the community with life-saving skills.”