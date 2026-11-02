 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga

Traffic

A-7 motorway in Malaga closes after lorry accident

The removal of the vehicle has led to traffic diversions via the MA-24

Añádenos en Google
A-7 motorway in Malaga closes after lorry accident
Ester Requena

Ester Requena

The Almeria-bound A-7 in Malaga closed on Monday following a lorry accident that blocked both lanes and part of the central median between ... El Palo and Cala del Moral.

The incident took place at around 9.10am, according to the emergency services. Witnesses raised the alarm and explained that the vehicle "had suffered a tyre blowout".

The 44-year-old driver sustained injuries but did not require hospital assistance. A ten-year-old girl also received medical attention, without the need to go to hospital.

The incident led to traffic diversions via the MA-24 road during the removal of the lorry. This caused several kilometres of traffic jams.

Explore the main Malaga province regional section

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para usuarios registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

A-7 motorway in Malaga closes after lorry accident

[]

A-7 motorway in Malaga closes after lorry accident