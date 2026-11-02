A-7 motorway in Malaga closes after lorry accident

The Almeria-bound A-7 in Malaga closed on Monday following a lorry accident that blocked both lanes and part of the central median between ... El Palo and Cala del Moral.

The incident took place at around 9.10am, according to the emergency services. Witnesses raised the alarm and explained that the vehicle "had suffered a tyre blowout".

The 44-year-old driver sustained injuries but did not require hospital assistance. A ten-year-old girl also received medical attention, without the need to go to hospital.

The incident led to traffic diversions via the MA-24 road during the removal of the lorry. This caused several kilometres of traffic jams.

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