More bad weather alerts in Malaga province and along the coast today due to heavy rain Five Andalusian provinces have warnings in place this Wednesday for strong winds, following on from Tuesday when 112 Andalucía handled more than 400 weather-related emergency calls

The rain will be the main feature of the weather again this Wednesday, 14 December, in Malaga, where Aemet has activated a yellow warning. The alert will remain active from six in the morning to six in the evening, and up to 20mm may fall in one hour in Sol weather forecasting zone, which includes the city and the Guadalhorce valley. It is expected that it will rain throughout the day in most of the province. The temperatures will be similar to those registered on Tuesday, and in Malaga city the mercury will move between a minimum of 15 degrees and a maximum of 20C.

The state weather agency in Spain has also activated alerts for strong gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometres per hour in five Andalusian provinces, as well as yellow warnings due to heavy rainfall in Cadiz, Huelva and Malaga.

The warning in Cadiz will remain active throughout the day, as heavy rains, high waves and gusts of wind that can reach up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected.

There is also an alert in Huelva, since accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm could occur in the coastal area, which joins the warning of rough seas and gusts of wind.

In addition, in Almeria there is also a risk of gusts of wind and high waves until 1pm and in Granada and Jaén there will be a risk of winds until 6am.

The national picture on Wednesday, 14 December. / AEMET

Rest of Spain

In the rest of Spain, according to Europa Press, the locally strong or persistent rainfall will affect areas of the southwestern quarter of the peninsula and the southwest of Galicia this Wednesday and winds of 70 or 80 kilometres per hour will affect large areas of the peninsular including the Galician, Balearic and Canary Islands coasts, Aemet has reported.

There is a significant risk warning (amber) due to coastal phenomena on the coasts of La Coruña and Pontevedra, where waves of 5 to 6 metres are expected. Also, although with a yellow level warning, there are alerts for high waves in the Balearic Islands, Almeria, Lugo, Huelva, Cadiz and Ceuta reaching some four to five metres.

Four hundred emergency incidents

On Tuesday, 112 Andalucía coordinated emergency responses to 400 weather-related incidents in an 18-hour period. Most were in relation to toppled trees, branches, falling tiles, Christmas decorations and elements of urban furniture. Two men in San Fernando (Cadiz), needed medical attention after a large branch fell on them.

The province of Seville is the one that registered the most calls, with more than 120 incidents, most of them in the city.

Cadiz, Granada, Almeria and Malaga provinces registered the fewest incidents on Tuesday, with approximately twenty in each of them.