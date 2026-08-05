Yacht runs aground on eastern Costa del Sol beach

Eugenio Cabezas 05/08/2026 a las 13:02h.

A yacht ran aground Tuesday 4 August on Ferrara Beach in Torrox Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol after breaking free from the buoy where it had been anchored near the shore, next to a nautical channel.

The westerly wind eventually swept the boat onto the sand, much to the surprise of beachgoers. As of early Wednesday morning, the boat remains stranded on the shore, partially submerged in the shallow water. Despite the dramatic nature of the incident and the presence of numerous people on the beach, no injuries have been reported, as confirmed by SUR.

The boat belongs to a company that organises coastal tours and rents jet skis and other equipment for water sports, including kayaks and paddleboards. The company’s owner, who is from Nerja, was on site trying to recover the boat.

Video

The reasons why the yacht broke free from its moorings are being investigated by the relevant authorities. In the numerous images of the incident circulating on social media, the boat can be seen listing and being battered by the waves while dozens of swimmers watch the scene from the shore. Another large group is trying unsuccessfully to push the yacht back out to sea, putting their own safety at risk.

Videos recorded by witnesses including Manuel Jiménez Ruiz and Pascual Cañas Salamanca and shared on social media show dozens of people trying to push and tow the yacht toward deeper waters. However, the efforts made throughout the afternoon by dozens of people did not succeeded in returning it to the sea.

Sources from Torrox town hall told SUR that members of the municipal beach rescue and lifeguard team also tried to help the owner. The operation was hampered by the boat’s heavy weight, the constant pounding of the waves and the shallow water near the shore. Torrox Local Police were also at the scene.

On Tuesday moderate westerly swells were reported and a yellow flag was flying at Ferrara Beach, warning swimmers to exercise extreme caution. The stricken vessel is normally based at Caleta de Vélez harbour although it is occasionally stored at a dry dock in Nerja.

The owner of the yacht stranded in Torrox will now have to organise a specialized operation to remove it from the beach and inspect the hull and engine for possible damage.