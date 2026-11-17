Construction of the new public health centre in Rincón de la Victoria has started and work is expected to take 21 months. The 15-million- ... euro project to build a new healthcare facility in the Huerta San Julián area of the eastern Costa del Sol town will replace the existing one on Avenida del Mediterráneo.

It will cover 7,400 square metres, making it four times the size of the existing facility. It will cover four floors and be arranged around a central atrium, which will ensure that most of the spaces are naturally lit and ventilated. According to the Junta de Andalucía, the Andalusian-style atrium will serve as waiting areas, entrances and social spaces, all designed in accordance with principles of sustainability and efficiency.

44 Consultation rooms The facility, which will be four times the size of the current health centre on Avenida del Mediterráneo, will have 44 new consultation rooms and will offer services such as rehabilitation, minor surgery, dentistry, basic radiology and mental health care

The site will have 44 new consultation rooms and will offer services such as physiotherapy, minor surgery, dentistry, basic radiology and mental health care. In addition, there will be new parking areas on the plot chosen for the relocation of the health centre, which covers an area of 3,800 square metres.

Claim

The aim of this investment is to bring the service in line with local and institutional demand, so that the main health centre in Rincón de la Victoria is able to cater for the 50,000 residents of the town, which has grown in population in recent years and doubles during the summer months according to the mayor, Francisco Salado.

Process

The agreement signed in 2021 between the town hall and the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) paved the way for the new facility. The agreement, a general protocol for action, stipulated that the local authority would provide the land; take responsibility for the cadastral registration and oversee the commissioning of the basic design and construction plans. Up to 14 companies submitted bids for that tender, with a budget in excess of 250,000 euros, which was ultimately won by San Cecilio Studio S.L.P. and Fresneda & Zamora Arquitectura S.R.L.

However, it was not until late 2025 that the project was put out to tender; the contract was formally awarded in September to the construction company San José.

School

With work on the health centre now under way, work on the fifth secondary school in Rincón de la Victoria is also set to begin before the end of this year according to the town hall and the Andalusian regional government. Once the requirements set out by the local authority’s town planning department, which is responsible for issuing the relevant permits, have been met work will get under way.