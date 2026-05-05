Victims of Vélez-Málaga pyramid scheme scam protest over delays to case

Rafael Chica was one of the victims who gathered outside the courthouse in Vélez-Málaga on Monday to call for more staff.

A protest outside the courthouse in Vélez-Málaga on Monday 4 May sent a clear message: the victims of Paco 'el Bueno' and his pyramid scheme fear that the case will be delayed, just as one of the key stages of the proceedings - taking statements from those affected - begins to move forward.

Nine months after the suspect’s arrest in Logroño in la Rioja, the legal proceedings are at a particularly sensitive stage.

To date, more than 300 people have reported being affected by the alleged scam since his arrest in July 2025. Among those gathered, Rafael Chica, 54, gave one of the most harrowing testimonies. He claims he handed over 349,000 euros to the suspect and now faces the possible loss of his home.

Chica explained that he had known Paco since he was young and had placed absolute trust in him. He said that money came from the compensation he received after winning a court case following a motorbike accident that left him in a wheelchair 14 years ago. “I gave him the money 12 years ago,” Chica said, adding that following the alleged fraudster’s instructions, he even took out loans so as not to touch the supposed investment fund that the manager from Vélez-Málaga had set up for him.

That decision, he claims, has had devastating consequences. “They’re about to take my house away from me,” he said. Chica went on to explain that he has had to sell off part of his assets to try to keep afloat and that, if he fails to recoup the money, he will have to go and live with his father. His emotional account also reflected a sense of personal betrayal: “He’s not Paco anymore; to me he’s a bastard,” he stated harshly. “I’m still paying off debts; my 2,000-euro pension isn’t enough to make ends meet,” he said.

Around 20 victims attended the protest on Monday, all of whom are concerned over a possible delay in the investigation. Ángel Martín, 51, the group’s spokesperson, explained that the main reason for the rally was the imminent replacement of the acting official who has been handling the case until now.

Victims outside the courts in Vélez-Málaga on Monday 4 May. (E. Cabezas)

According to Martín, this official’s departure could cause a significant delay in an already complex procedure. “We have come here to demand that the public authorities allocate more resources to clarify all the facts as soon as possible,” he said. In his view, the lack of continuity in the handling of the case could result in “five or six months” of inactivity until a new official takes over the case and familiarises themselves with the proceedings

Those affected agree that the legal proceedings are particularly complex, involving a vast amount of documentation and numerous witness statements that require constant monitoring. In fact, Martín pointed out that around 150 people have already given evidence, but a significant number of those affected are still due to appear in court.

Lawyer Marta Fuentes, who represents 82 of the 336 victims, warned that any change to the proceedings could exacerbate the delay. “This is a particularly complex and sensitive case,” she said, adding that continuity in the court is essential to prevent further harm to those affected. “Paco’s most common phrase was ‘don’t deplete your capital’, meaning you should take out more loans,” she said.

Fuentes also noted that, so far, just thirty of those affected have reached settlements with the company Occident, for which the suspect worked as an exclusive agent. The rest, the vast majority, are still awaiting the outcome of the legal proceedings in an attempt to recover at least part of their money. The alleged fraud could exceed 200 million euros, according to the victims, although so far claims amounting to just 16 million euros have been recorded.

Necessary resources

“Whatever the procedure, it should not become an obstacle for those facing trial,” added the lawyer, who stressed that the main risk lies not only in the complexity of the case, but also in the fact that an administrative loophole could hold up an investigation which, although well advanced, is expected to be lengthy.

The underlying fear is that the process will drag on even further in an investigation that already affects hundreds of families in the Axarquía. For many of those present, the protest was a way of demanding that the authorities guarantee the necessary resources so that the case does not lose momentum at a crucial juncture.

The rally outside the court in Vélez-Málaga adds to the growing public pressure surrounding a case that has had huge repercussions in the Axarquía since it came to light. The victims are calling for stability, resources and continuity so that the investigation can proceed ‘without further delay’ and allow the facts to be clarified as soon as possible.