Vélez-Málaga announces plans for this summer's ‘Noche en Vela’ cultural event

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced plans and revealed the poster for this year's 'Noche en Vela', which ... will once again transform the town’s historic centre on Saturday 29 August into an open-air cultural event with music, dance and other performances. The town's museums will also be open late.

The Palacio de Beniel, one of the most recognisable historic buildings in Vélez-Málaga, takes centre stage on this year’s poster for the Noche en Vela. The design combines an image of the building with the sails that give its name and character to a festival dedicated to promoting the town’s heritage, culture and traditions.

The poster for this year's Noche en Vela. (SUR)

More than 10,000 candles will be placed throughout the streets and squares of the old town to create an illuminated trail winding its way between monuments and cultural venues. The town hall hopes that this atmosphere will once again serve as the common thread linking the various activities planned for the evening.

The town hall has not yet finalised the line-up of artists, timetables or venues, which will be announced in due course over the coming weeks.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, has described the Noche en Vela as “one of the highlights of the year for Vélez-Málaga” and an opportunity to showcase the heritage and rich history of the town centre. The mayor went on to say that organisers are working in a coordinated manner to offer an “ambitious, diverse and high-quality” programme.

The 2026 edition will combine music, the performing arts, literature and heritage in a programme to be announced shortly

The poster is the first official preview of this year’s event and the town hall is confident that it will once again attract thousands of local residents and visitors, but we will have to wait for further announcements to find out the full programme, timetables, concerts, and transport and safety measures.