Night buses to run between Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar throughout the summer

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced plans for its summer nighttime bus service, which will run between the town ... and Torre del Mar. The service will start on Wednesday 1 July and will run until 31 August, coinciding with the months of peak tourist, cultural and festive activity in the municipality.

Buses will run until 2.30am and the town hall's aim is to make it easier for residents and visitors to get around and to offer an alternative to private cars during the summer evenings, particularly for journeys between the inland and coastal towns, the main hubs of the municipality.

The night service will run from 1 July to 31 August, with services between Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar

From Vélez-Málaga to Torre del Mar buses will depart at 22.30, 23.30, 00.30 and 02.00. Meanwhile, from Torre del Mar, buses will depart at 23.00, 00.00, 01.00 and 02.30, offering more options for returning home during the night.

The councillor for transport, Celestino Rivas, explained in a statement that the initiative is in response to the demand that arises during the summer months, when travel increases due to cultural activities, nightlife, festivals and events taking place in various parts of the municipality.

The service aims to reduce the use of private cars and improve transport during the summer season

In the aforementioned press release, Rivas emphasised that the service will benefit both residents and tourists and visitors alike, by enabling more convenient travel during a time slot linked to cultural, leisure and festive events.

The town hall is confident that the service will help to improve transport links and make it easier for people to enjoy the summer programme of events.