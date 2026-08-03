Town hall produces leaflet about the history and significance of the Vélez-Málaga Buchón pigeon

The Vélez-Málaga buchón pigeon is now featured in the eastern Costa del Sol town's tourism promotional materials. The town hall and the Vélez- ... Málaga pigeon fanciers society have produced a leaflet to highlight the history and main characteristics of this native breed, the rearing of which has been linked to local customs for over two centuries.

During the presentation of the leaflet the deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, explained in a statement that the aim was to introduce local residents and visitors to a unique aspect of Vélez-Málaga’s traditional heritage. “Today we are presenting something very special. We’re not talking about a major construction project or a large-scale scheme, but rather an initiative directly linked to the reality, history and identity of our town,” he said.

The leaflet will be distributed in offices, at trade fairs and at Gecor, telling the story of a native breed that has been linked to Vélez-Málaga for two centuries

The councillor highlighted that the tradition of keeping this breed dates back more than 200 years and for generations, local breeders and enthusiasts have worked to preserve, select and promote the breed, making the Vélez-Málaga buchón pigeon a symbol of identity that extends far beyond the world of pigeon fanciers.

The leaflet provides a visual and accessible overview of the breed’s history and characteristics. Copies will be available at tourist information offices within the municipality, and the content will be added to the Gecor digital platform so that it can be accessed from anywhere.

The official launch of the leaflet. (SUR)

The town hall also plans to use the material at trade fairs and promotional events attended by the municipality. The inclusion of the native pigeon into the town's tourism offer therefore broadens the local tourism narrative beyond the coastline, architectural heritage and gastronomy and shines a light on a tradition preserved by several generations.

the president of the Vélez pigeon fanciers' society, Emilio Pascualand the organisation’s communications secretary, Juan Antonio Sánchez, described the publication as “a historic milestone for Vélez-Málaga and for everyone working to conserve the Vélez-Málaga buchón pigeon”.

The organisation believes, however, that preserving the breed requires continued support for those who continue to breed it. “If we do not support pigeon fanciers and breeders, we will find it difficult to protect and safeguard the future of the Vélez-Málaga buchón pigeon,” concluded Sánchez. The leaflet aims to recognise this work and reinforce the breed’s place within the cultural heritage of Vélez-Málaga.

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