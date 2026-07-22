Vélez-Málaga to equip public buildings and facilities with 70 defibrillators

22/07/2026 a las 10:48h.

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has put out to tender a new contract to expand and maintain its municipal network ... of semi-automatic external defibrillators. The service will comprise 70 devices – ten more than at present – distributed across municipal buildings, facilities and offices.

The contract will be provided on a lease basis for a period of four years and has a base tender budget of 203,280 euros, including VAT. The initiative follows on from the previous contract, which was awarded in 2019 and has now come to an end.

The municipal network will increase from 60 to 70 defibrillators, representing a 16.7 per cent increase. The town hall has said that this expansion will improve the capacity to respond to potential cardiac arrests in public spaces.

The contract will increase the number of units from 60 to 70 and extend the service to twelve local authority departments without increasing the monthly price per unit

The mayor of Vélez, Jesús Lupiáñez has said that the town hall had a responsibility to ensure the continuity of “a service as important as cardiac protection”. The mayor added that the new tender process had been used as an opportunity to increase the number of defibrillators and extend their availability to more municipal buildings.

“Every defibrillator we install provides another opportunity to act quickly in the event of a cardiac arrest and increase the chances of survival until the emergency services arrive,” said Lupiáñez. He went on to say that the aim is to gradually increase the number of locations equipped with defibrillators.

The expansion includes twelve new locations: the Prevention Service building, the Casa Baco tourist office, the town planning department, the centre for drug addiction and infrastructure, and the social services offices in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar.

The early years centre, the Almayate mayor's office, the Casa de la Música, the Lope de Vega theatre, Mercovélez and the historic centre office will also be incorporated into the network.

In addition to price, the tender specifications will assess the organisation of annual awareness-raising days, the delivery of additional CPR courses and the provision of cardiac protection services during municipal events. The town hall aims to combine the availability of the devices with the training required to use them correctly in an emergency.