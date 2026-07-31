Vélez-Málaga calls for action on private land to prevent fires and pests this summer

Vélez-Málaga town hall on eastern Costa del Sol has issued a public appeal to landowners to clear and tidy up plots of private land ... in light of the increased risk of fire. The town hall maintains that the measure aims to improve fire safety and prevent pest infestations, as well as to preserve the appearance of the municipality’s various districts.

The town hall’s appeal comes after the rainfall recorded last winter led to significant growth in vegetation. With the arrival of high temperatures, much of this vegetation has dried out, increasing its potential to spread any fires that may break out.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, has stressed the need to “anticipate potential risk situations” during the months when the danger is greatest. The mayor pointed out that the upkeep of land is the responsibility of its owners, although he noted that keeping it in good condition benefits the local community as a whole.

The winter rains have led to an increase in vegetation and the town hall is calling for action to be taken before the months when the risk of fire is highest

The order is based on Article 144 of Law 7/2021 on promoting the sustainability of Andalucía. This legislation requires owners of land, buildings and facilities to maintain them in a condition that meets appropriate standards of safety, public health, public amenity and conservation, as well as complying with municipal planning regulations.

The work required includes clearing vegetation, removing waste and disposing of any items that may pose a danger to people or property. According to the town hall, this work will also help to reduce the presence of insects, rodents and other pests associated with neglected plots of land.

Non-compliance

In the event of non-compliance, the town hall may formally order the owners to carry out the necessary work. It also reserves the right to apply enforcement measures to ensure that plots are cleared when their condition may affect safety, public health or community relations.

If the landowner fails to comply with the local authority’s order, the town hall may resort to what is known as ‘subsidiary enforcement’. This means that the town hall will either contract out the work or carry it out itself and will subsequently pass on the cost to the person responsible for the land, without prejudice to the possible initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

The local council may order the work to be carried out, impose enforcement measures and clear the site at the expense of the non-compliant owner

At the same time, the town hall has stated that it will continue to carry out cleaning and maintenance work in public spaces. The aim, according to the town hall, is to complement this work with greater involvement from private landowners, particularly in areas situated near homes, roads or public facilities.

The notice can be viewed on the town hall's website and will be publicised through the council’s official channels. The information provided does not specify a general deadline for carrying out the clearing work, nor does it detail the possible amounts of the fines. Those affected should consult the full text and any notices they may receive.