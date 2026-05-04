Vélez-Málaga based subtropical company now hiring

Eugenio Cabezas 04/05/2026 a las 13:59h.

The agri-food sector in Malaga province's Axarquía area is once again hiring staff. The recruitment firm Randstad has launched a recruitment drive to fill 60 vacancies for packers at a major company in the sector based in Valle-Niza, in the municipality of Vélez-Málaga.

Although the company does not identify the hiring firm in its announcement, SUR has learnt that it is Frutas Montosa, one of the leading agro-industrial firms in the Axarquía which specialises in the production and marketing of avocados and a supplier of the guacamole sold by Mercadona.

The vacancy is aimed at people interested in working in industrial processes related to fruit processing, particularly avocados, with roles including handling, cutting, pitting, grading, packaging and logistics tasks, as reported by Randstad in a press release.

No specific training is required for these roles, although previous experience in the sector, knowledge of food handling, or experience working as a warehouse assistant will be an advantage. One of the requirements is that you must have your own vehicle to get to the workplace.

The contracts on offer are temporary, full-time roles with rotating morning, afternoon or split shifts, depending on the workload during the season. The pay ranges from 9.55 to 10 euros per hour, with fortnightly renewable contracts and the possibility of long-term employment.

This vacancy comes at a time of high activity for the subtropical fruit sector, one of the main economic drivers of the Axarquía, where the cultivation and processing of avocados generates thousands of jobs each year, particularly in Vélez-Málaga, Torrox, Nerja and Algarrobo.

Frutas Montosa has established itself as one of the leading companies in the region, with an annual turnover of around 150 million euros and an average workforce of some 700 employees, placing it among the largest companies in the sector in Spain.

In addition to its significant role in the production and export of tropical fruit, the company plays a key role in the agri-food value chain by supplying processed products to major retail chains, thereby strengthening the Axarquía’s position in the national and international markets.

Randstad highlights that successful candidates will join a dynamic environment offering opportunities for learning and long-term career development, as well as access to digital tools to manage their employment.