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Policing

Vélez-Málaga asks for more Police and Guardia Civil following recent crime wave

Among the measures proposed, the eastern Costa del Sol town hall has requested additional resources including adequate vehicles, as well as the use of helicopters and drones to improve control of the area

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 27 March 2026, 14:50

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has called on the central government to urgently reinforce the National Police and Guardia Civil presence following the wave of burglaries in recent weeks in the villages of Almayate and Valle-Niza.

The motion, which was passed at a full council meeting on Thursday 26 March, calls on the State to increase the number of staff, as well as provide more material resources for the security forces, in the face of a situation which, according to the town hall, has generated "fear and alarm" among the population.

The deputy mayor of Almayate and Valle-Niza, Jesús María Claros, said during the meeting that in recent weeks there have been "constant burglaries" in the area, to the point that "there are families who do not feel safe even in their own homes".

Among the measures proposed, the town hall has requested additional resources including adequate vehicles, as well as the use of helicopters and drones to improve control of the area. "Without these tools, the police cannot act with the speed and coverage that the situation requires," said the mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez.

The call comes against a backdrop of growing neighbourhood concern in these western parts of the municipality, where there have been reports of burglaries in homes and agricultural land. In recent weeks, residents have called for greater police presence and deterrent measures to prevent further crime.

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surinenglish Vélez-Málaga asks for more Police and Guardia Civil following recent crime wave

Vélez-Málaga asks for more Police and Guardia Civil following recent crime wave