Two injured in head-on collision on busy Axarquía road

The vehicles involved in the crash on the A-356 near Viñuela

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 6 April 2026, 13:00 Share

Two young people were seriously injured in a traffic accident on Friday 3 April on the A-356, in La Viñuela in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, according to sources from the 112 Andalucía emergency services. An 18-year-old woman was taken by ambulance and a 21-year-old man was airlifted to the Hospital Regional in Malaga city.

The accident occurred around 9.30am at kilometre 38 of the road, on the ascent towards La Viñuela reservoir, after the Canillas de Aceituno junction. It was a head-on collision involving two motorcycles and an SUV, as confirmed by sources close to the investigation.

Guardia Civil traffic officers, paramedics from the 061 emergency medical service and road maintenance workers went to the scene to attend to the victims and redirect traffic.

The force of the collision is evident in the state of the vehicles, with both motorcycles completely destroyed and the front of the car severely damaged, indicating a high-impact collision.

The deployment of the medical helicopter caused temporary traffic delays on the road, one of the main connections between Vélez-Málaga and the inland towns and villages of the Axarquía.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Civil Guard traffic unit. Sources close to the investigation told SUR that the accident may have been related to a lane invasion or a loss of control by the motorbike on a winding section of road, although there has been no official confirmation at this time. No further details have been released regarding the condition of the injured, who remain hospitalised.

This latest accident has once again brought attention to the A-356, a road with a high accident rate in recent years.