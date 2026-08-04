Twenty-three arrests made during Dreambeach Costa del Sol music festival

María José Díaz Alcalá 04/08/2026 a las 09:50h.

Spain's National Police have confirmed that 23 people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug-related offences, disturbing public order and outstanding court orders during the Dreambeach music festival which took place in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol on Friday 31 July and Saturday 1 August.

The electronic music event, which took place on Vélez-Málaga's Prado del Rey fairground near the El Ingenio shopping centre, attracted around 50,000 revellers and was supported by a security operation comprising more than 200 officers from various units.

Items and drugs seized by the police during the festival. (Policia Nacional)

According to reports from Malaga's provincial police headquarters, 18 people were arrested for criminal offences relating to drug trafficking (15 men and three women); a further two men and one woman were taken to police stations for offences involving assaults on law enforcement officers and two men were also detained after it was found that they each had outstanding court orders against them.

In addition, officers carried out identity checks on 714 people, inspected 187 vehicles and issued 188 reports of possession of drugs or weapons: 166 were proposals for fines for drug possession and the remainder for possession of weapons. According to sources, the bulk of the drugs seized (Tusi, MDMA and speed) were divided into single-dose packets ready for sale.