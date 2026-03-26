Torrox town hall condems politically-motivated graffiti

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 26 March 2026, 19:15 Share

Torrox town hall has reacted to the appearance several graffiti around the Axarquía town saying it is "associated with radical left-wing positions".

The black spray-paint appeared on façades and walls of private homes and public spaces in an area that is particularly sensitive from a heritage and tourism perspective on at least four streets in the town centre.

It has generated unease among residents and business owners, especially on the eve of Holy Week, one of the peak tourist seasons for the eastern Costa del Sol town.

In a statement, mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, described the acts as "intolerable and completely incompatible with peaceful coexistence," emphasising their negative impact on Torrox's image.

The Local Police and Guardia Civil are working together to investigate the vandalism through security camera footage recently installed in the historic centre, with the aim of identifying the perpetrators.

"We are going to act with all the force the law allows," the mayor warned, also appealing to the public for cooperation in gathering information to advance the investigation.

The municipal cleaning company are already working to clean the graffiti and minimise its visual impact, in an effort to preserve the town's image.

The incident has reopened the debate on vandalism and security in urban areas at time when Torrox is intensifying its cultural and tourist activities in the lead-up to Holy Week. The town hall has reiterated its official message that Torrox is "a municipality committed to coexistence, respect, and the care of its public spaces," in contrast to these acts, which they consider "unrelated to the behaviour of the majority of its residents."