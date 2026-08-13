Torrox town hall allocates over 600,000 euros to install air conditioning and renovate state schools

Eugenio Cabezas 13/08/2026 a las 10:22h.

Schools in Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol are making the most of the school holidays to get ready before pupils return to the classrooms. The town hall has put the figure for the investment it is making over the summer months at more than 600,000 euros, to install air conditioning and and carry out improvement works to the town’s educational facilities. The mayor, Óscar Medina, said in a statement that so far during the current term of office, spending on educational infrastructure has already exceeded two million euros.

One of the main initiatives focuses on tackling the high temperatures reached in classrooms. According to the councillor for education, José Luis Ruiz, the Council has allocated nearly 60,000 euros to the supply and installation of stand-alone air-conditioning units. Added to this sum is approximately 110,000 euros contributed by the Andalusian regional government for measures relating to thermal comfort and energy efficiency in the schools.

This initiative follows on from the investment announced by the town hall in May, when a contract worth just over 44,000 euros was awarded for the supply and installation of more than fifty air-conditioning units in classrooms at five schools: Mare Nostrum, Colina del Sol, Los Llanos, El Morche and the Faro nursery school. The work was scheduled outside school hours to avoid disrupting teaching activities.

New flooring and furniture

“Air-conditioning in classrooms is a particularly important measure because it is about ensuring the well-being of our pupils and the staff working in the schools,” said Ruiz. The councillor also highlighted the combination of municipal and regional funding to improve the condition of the buildings: “We are making an effort to ensure that the conditions in which our children spend a large part of their day are constantly improving.”

Air conditioning accounts for only a portion of the more than 600,000 euros announced. The councillor for infrastructure, Paola Moreno, explained that the municipal operations department is currently carrying out work in various schools, including the installation of parquet flooring and furniture, the reinforcement of walls, the refurbishment of playgrounds and stands, the fitting of awnings, interior and exterior painting, plumbing, masonry and electrical work, among other measures.

The aim is to concentrate the work in July and August which would be more difficult to carry out while pupils and teachers are present on a daily basis. “We are making the most of the summer months to carry out work that will comprehensively improve our schools, from the playgrounds and play areas to the classrooms and communal spaces,” said Moreno. The councillor emphasised that, although the work doesn't "always attract the same attention as major construction projects”, they have a direct impact on the day-to-day running of the schools.

The mayor, who has made improving school facilities one of his priorities. said, "Investing in our schools is investing directly in the present and future of Torrox." He went on to say, "We want our children and young people to study in schools that are increasingly comfortable, safe and tailored to their needs and we want families to know that improving the quality of educational facilities is a priority for this council,”