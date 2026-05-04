Torrox announces transport grants for higher education students

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced a-20,000-euro grant scheme for higher education students, including those studying at ... university or doing vocational training courses who need to travel to other towns and cities for their education.

The measure seeks to respond to an increasingly common reality in the Axarquía: the lack of educational opportunities in the smaller municipalities, which means that hundreds of students have to commute to other places with the consequent economic cost for families.

The councillor for youth, Vanessa López, explained that the aim is to "facilitate access to training, support families and promote equal opportunities", in a context in which the price of transport has become a barrier for many young people.

"The aim is to facilitate access to training, support families and promote equal opportunities"

The grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and will partially cover travel expenses during the academic year. Students registered in Torrox who are studying outside the municipality and meet the academic and financial requirements set out in the rules may apply.

The call for applications will be published in the next few days in the official channels - National Grants Database, Official Provincial Bulletin (BOP) and municipal website - where the deadlines and the necessary documentation to access these grants will be detailed.

Criteria

One of the key criteria will be family income, which will be calculated on the basis of the general taxable income and savings base of the last tax year, with the aim of prioritising those most in need.

The town hall's youth department has also indicated in a press release that those interested can get information in person at the offices of the Teatro Municipal Villa de Torrox.

The town hall aims to reduce the economic impact of travel and ensure that no student's education is conditioned by a lack of resources.

The grants form part of the municipal strategy to support education in a town where many young people have to travel to Vélez-Málaga, Malaga city or other parts of the province in order to study. With this initiative, the town hall aims to reduce the economic impact of education and ensure that no student is conditioned by a lack of resources.