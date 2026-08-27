Torrox to invest one million euros to resurfacing roads and creating two new car parks

The mayor of Torrox and councillor for infrastructure on one of the resurfaced stretches of road.

Eugenio Cabezas 27/08/2026 a las 16:52h.

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is preparing a major new project for its road network and is finalising the procedures to put out to tender a road resurfacing scheme worth one million euros, which will cover more than 37,000 square metres spread across Torrox town, El Morche and various coastal areas. The project will also include two new free on-street car parks, as announced by the town hall on Tuesday 25 August.

The mayor, Óscar Medina, explained that the project is part of an investment strategy focused on the day-to-day needs of the municipality. “We are continuing to make progress with an investment strategy that allows us to address the municipality’s needs directly and improve spaces that form part of our residents’ daily lives,” the mayor stated in a press release issued by the town hall.

The work is expected to take three months from the start date and will focus primarily on improving the surface of the various roads. The explanatory report drawn up by the town hall links the project to an improvement in traffic conditions and safety, for both vehicles and pedestrians, although the tendering process must still be finalised before work can begin.

Medina has described the project as “a very significant commitment to mobility, safety and quality of life” and went on to say that "every euro invested in our streets is a direct investment in safety and well-being, but also in a more accessible, comfortable and well-prepared municipality that can continue to grow in an orderly manner".

El Morche

In El Morche, work will take place on Calles Axarquía, Rafael Alberti, Nuestra Señora del Carmen and Venta Espinosa. A new free car park covering approximately 2,500 square metres is planned for El Morche, through which the town hall aims to increase the availability of parking in one of the areas under the greatest pressure during the summer months.

The list of works continues across various areas of the coastline. The project includes the Calles Camino de Vélez, Alhelí, Lirio, Marbella, Neptuno, Júpiter, Saturno and El Cerrillo, as well as Avenida de El Peñoncillo.

In Torrox Pueblo Calles Carlos Cano and Anzaldo, Miguel de Cervantes Avenue, Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves and Carril de Carlaja have been included. A further project will be added in the El Pontil area, next to the ring road and near Calle Sayalonga, where the second on-street car park will be created.

The new programme continues the town hall's strategy of combining road resurfacing with the creation of on-street car parks. As part of the campaign launched in 2025, it had already carried out work in La Rabitilla and proposed improvements to the Calle Sevilla to enhance its use as an alternative to the N-340, particularly during the summer. “Torrox’s growth must be accompanied by infrastructure that meets the standards expected by its residents and the municipality’s new needs,” concluded the mayor.