Torrox expands car parking this summer with 4,000 free spaces on the coast

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched a special summer parking scheme with over 4,000 free parking spaces spread across ... various locations along the coast. The scheme covers El Morche, Torrox Costa, El Peñoncillo and Calaceite and is complemented by the introduction of free blue-zone parking along the coast during July and August.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, presented the plan from the free car park on Calle A Babor, accompanied by the deputy mayor of El Morche, José Luis Ruiz. Medina explained that the aim is to facilitate access to the seafront, beaches and the coastal strip during the peak tourist season.

"Once again this year, we are introducing this scheme offering free parking along the entire coastline and in every corner of the municipality because, right now, in July and August, the blue zone along the coast comes into force," said Medina. The mayor explained that the aim is to make it easier for residents and visitors to find parking in the most popular areas.

The scheme provides more than 4,000 free parking spaces along the coast and a free 'blue zone' to facilitate the rotation of vehicles during July and August

The scheme forms part of the town hall's strategy to manage transport in a town where a large proportion of its tourist activity takes place during the summer. Torrox has nine kilometres of coastline and a range of beaches, promenades, restaurants and accommodation, which significantly increases the pressure on parking during the peak months of the season.

Medina stated in a press release that the town hall will continue to expand the provision of free public parking. He has revealed that work is underway on new car parks in various parts of the municipality, including the area around the U1, Las Dunas de La Carraca and the vicinity of the Iberostar hotel, with the aim of increasing the number of spaces available to residents and tourists.

The summer blue zone will be in operation from 1 July to 31 August and is free of charge for users, although it does impose a time limit on parking.

Timetables

The system, which has been in force since 2013, allows parking for a maximum of two hours to encourage turnover in the busiest areas. The system will operate from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 10pm and on Saturdays from 10am and 2pm except on public holidays. The scheme aims to prevent prolonged parking in high-demand areas.

"Free public parking is a priority for this town hall. In Torrox, parking is free, even the blue zone is free," the mayor said. Medina clarified that it is not parking itself that is penalised, but rather failure to comply with the rules of use, with the aim of ensuring responsible coexistence.

The measure aims to regulate traffic flow, support local businesses and prevent unauthorised charges for parking in public spaces along the coast

To park in regulated zones, you must have a parking disc, which must be displayed in a visible position on the dashboard of the vehicle. This device will enable the local police to check the vehicle's arrival time and ensure that the maximum authorised parking time is not exceeded.

The town hall has warned that exceeding the two-hour time limit, tampering with the parking meter or moving the vehicle fraudulently to make it appear as though it has been parked in a new space will result in a fine of 50 euros. The vehicle may also be towed away by the municipal tow truck. Medina concluded that the free blue zone is intended to promote transport, support local shops and the hospitality sector and prevent unauthorised charges for parking in public spaces.